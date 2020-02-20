Dear Abby: Wife says friend living upstairs should move on
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife says friend living upstairs should move on

{{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have a friend, "George," who rents our upstairs. Our home is large, and the second floor has all the amenities of a 2,500-square-foot house. He has his separate entrance and never has to come through our living space.

In the beginning, I agreed to the arrangement because he was going through a divorce and needed a place to live. Now, for the past several months, his ex has been spending nights upstairs. We just celebrated the holidays, and his family was here together.

I'm feeling very confused and uncomfortable having them both up there. Now that George seems to have worked through his marital problems, I feel it's time he moves out. My husband doesn't understand why I feel this way and can't understand why I want my house back! Please give me some insight on how to handle this. Or am I overreacting? Please tell me I'm not being selfish. -- BEING USED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR BEING USED: You are not selfish, and you're not overreacting. Refresh your husband's memory about how the arrangement began. It was a safe refuge for a friend going through a traumatic life change. Those circumstances no longer apply, and if you are not comfortable with George entertaining his ex under your roof, it is understandable. Communal living is not for everyone.

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my husband booked me and our infant son on a trip to visit some of his family in California. I didn't want to go in the first place because I was, and still am, struggling with postpartum depression, anxiety and stress in our relationship.

I had one request: Do not put me and our infant son in the head-of-the-household's car. My husband's father drives recklessly and shows no regard for human life. Well, of course my husband didn't speak up about it, and we ended up in Mr. Reckless' car. Now I look like "the difficult wife" because I'd rather catch a rideshare or fly back home. Am I being dramatic or overly concerned with safety? -- SAFE OR SORRY IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR SAFE OR SORRY: Overly concerned? It's your job to be concerned with safety. Because your husband failed to speak up didn't mean that YOU shouldn't have.

As a mother, you are responsible for your baby's safety. You should have expressed that if you and your little one -- in a child seat, I presume -- couldn't travel in someone else's vehicle, you would be taking other transportation. In the future, when visiting your in-laws, this is what you should do.

DEAR ABBY: Today was warm, so my friend and I went for a walk with my dog at a neighborhood park. We decided to rest on a park bench that was shaded by trees. A man was sitting there, and I asked if he would mind if we shared the bench with him. The man said he was waiting for a personal call. I told him we wouldn't listen and sat down. The man stood up and said angrily that we should have respected the fact he was there first and stalked off! Were we wrong to sit down? -- BAFFLED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR BAFFLED: No, you were not wrong. It's a public park. If the man was uncomfortable talking in front of you, he should have taken his phone and talked elsewhere -- which he did.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Roadside memorial grows in homeowner's front yard
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Roadside memorial grows in homeowner's front yard

DEAR ABBY: I need some help. A terrible car accident happened in front of my house a few months ago that resulted in the death of a husband and father. The family comes out every Sunday to place flowers at the accident site, which is my front yard. At first, I had no problem with them expressing their grief and tried to console the widow every time I saw her. The problem is, she has gradually added to the area a memorial stone, an angel statue, vases and some of her husband's belongings. My front yard is beginning to look like a graveyard -- a tacky one.

Dear Abby: Women pointedly exclude friend from monthly tea
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Women pointedly exclude friend from monthly tea

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friendly with two other couples whose children are friends with ours. We live in a fairly small community, and the couples met and began socializing because my husband and I introduced them. It started out with board game nights, progressed to potlucks and holiday events, then eventually a three-family summer vacation. Everyone seemed to get along fine.

Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment

DEAR ABBY: I have never been in love before, and I have just learned the man I'm seeing is a former felon. It was nothing having to do with sexual violence or killing anyone. I'm afraid if my family finds out, they will judge him. He works seven days a week and lives in a shelter because most places don't want to rent to felons. He treats me good and takes me out for dinners.

Dear Abby: Niece suspects elderly aunt is being isolated by son
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Niece suspects elderly aunt is being isolated by son

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have an elderly (90-plus) aunt who lives with her son in a town about four hours away. She corresponds by letter with us regularly, and we always write back. However, it has become apparent that she's not receiving our letters because she doesn't make any comments on any of the things we write to tell her about. We suspect that her son is withholding her mail because we have written to him in the past to express our displeasure about how he treats his mother's emotional and safety needs.

Dear Abby: Mom fears teen dating drama will lead to principal's office
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom fears teen dating drama will lead to principal's office

DEAR ABBY: I've got a new one for you. My beautiful 16-year-old daughter was interested in a boy her age from school. He was interested in her, too. He told her he wanted to date her, but that he is "polyamorous" and would be dating many girls simultaneously. She told him he's too young to know what he is yet, and he was just using it as an excuse to date multiple girls, and she wasn't interested.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News