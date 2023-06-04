DEAR ABBY: I am struggling with an invisible illness and losing patience with friends, family and acquaintances. I'm working with doctors to manage my conditions, and I'm tired of all the suggestions and seemingly positive comments I'm hearing, like, "You can do it; just put your mind to it!"

I am seeing a therapist to help with the emotional stress, and even they are trying to armchair diagnose me and question my knowledge of specific vitamins, probiotics and treatments. Some of these folks mean well, but others I suspect are strongly hinting that I'm making it all up.

I'm not even sure what my question is. A polite way to shut people down would be helpful. Please make your readers aware that not every illness is visible. -- STRUGGLING IN THE EAST

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you