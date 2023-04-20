DEAR ABBY: I married a widower eight years ago, and we are very happy. However, his three grown daughters were angry that he moved on with his life after the death of their mother. To keep peace in the family, I have tried to "kill them with kindness," and while we've made progress, I feel they take advantage of me and sometimes treat me with disrespect.

Although we don't swim often, we go to the expense of opening our pool every summer so the children and grandchildren can swim. Frequently when I check the pool after they leave, I find my pool floats have been damaged or destroyed. All three of his daughters are very large women. Not once have they mentioned that they damaged the floats or offered to replace them.

I bought a new chair for my deck recently and noticed that it has a weight limit of 250 pounds. At least two of his daughters -- maybe all three -- exceed the weight limit. I'm considering selling the chair because I'm afraid someone will get hurt. Is there a way to let them know they shouldn't try out my new chair without it turning into an awkward situation? -- POOL PROTECTOR

