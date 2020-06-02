Dear Abby: Sister fears for young niece in toxic home

Aaron needs to talk to a doctor about his episodes of depression, and your sister could gain a great deal of insight by attending some Al-Anon meetings. You can find one nearby by visiting al-anon.org. Offer to go with her if she's reluctant.

DEAR ABBY: I am in an interracial relationship (I'm black, and she's white/Hispanic). We have been together for a year.

She has met just about all my family and all of my friends, but I have only met four people in her life. She has a lot of friends on social media, but no one knows about me. She never posts pictures of us or even hints anything about me. She is friends with her ex-boyfriend, and she knows about his girlfriend, but he has no clue about me. No one does. I feel like I'm her invisible man.

She comes from a "country" background, and I'm afraid she is embarrassed or ashamed of me. Am I reading too much into this, or should I be concerned that she may not be into me as much as I am into her? We were talking about getting married. -- INVISIBLE MAN IN TEXAS

DEAR INVISIBLE MAN: Something isn't right here. You say you "were" talking about getting married. Are you still talking about it? I find it peculiar that after being together for a year, you haven't met her family, you have met so few of her friends and she has posted nothing about you on social media. The time has come to ask her the reason and whether your romance may have run its course.