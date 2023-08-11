DEAR ABBY: How do I deal with guests and friends who make unfortunate comments about personal belongings in my home? For example, I have a favorite print of a woman seated at a table. A friend commented, "Oh, we used to call her Mrs. Potato Head." About my beautiful handwoven table runner depicting sliced fruit, a guest said, "Oh, those look like women's private parts!" I also display a beautiful statue of the three Graces, which I inherited from my beloved mother. Another friend piped up, "Oh, the three lesbians!" They have stolen the joy I had about the pieces. I can no longer look at these treasures without being reminded of those stupid, thoughtless remarks, and so I had to get rid of them. What do I do if this happens again, or how do I prevent it? -- PROUD OF POSSESSIONS IN MAINE
DEAR PROUD: No one should feel forced to get rid of objects they love because someone makes a thoughtless remark. If you get rid of anything, consider divesting yourself of the individuals who made those comments (probably in a failed attempt to be witty). If you do, you will have fewer acquaintances you need to muzzle.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been raising our 5-year-old grandson, "Kent," since he was a baby. His mom, my daughter, was in his life but decided to leave him with us for six months, after which we hired a lawyer to gain custody of him. His mom has been absent from his life for two years. There's no relationship between them at all. Kent now calls me "Mom," and I don't know if it is a good idea that he calls me that. He has a mother but doesn't remember her at all. He has no idea that I'm not his birth mom. What should I do? -- ONLY MOM HE KNOWS