DEAR ABBY: I'm a high school junior in a predicament. Early in my sophomore year, during a school trip, I developed strong feelings for a girl named "Joelle." She's a grade ahead of me, meaning I don't see her often or have many chances to talk to her during school except for the occasional chance meeting.

Because of our lack of contact, I thought my feelings were subsiding, so I started a relationship with another girl, "Amber." However, shortly after beginning this new relationship, I had a long conversation with Joelle and quickly realized I'm in love with her.

While I still have feelings for Amber, it crushes me not to be with Joelle. To make matters worse, if I end things with Amber, there's no guarantee Joelle would give me a chance -- she's bisexual (but primarily lesbian) and she's close friends with Amber. I don't want to throw away my relationship with Amber over what may amount to a pipe dream, but I really am in love with Joelle. Please help. -- JUMBLED HEART IN SAN FRANCISCO

