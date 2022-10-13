DEAR ABBY: I am in my 60s, single and childless. I was raised by parents who had issues, and I did not have a nurturing childhood. As a result, for decades I had a chaotic life and turned to alcohol and drugs to soothe my emotional pain.

I have been drug-free and sober for many years. Still, I'm troubled when I see how abnormal and dysfunctional my life was and what I have missed that normal people get to enjoy -- like marriage, children and grandchildren. My sadness and loneliness are so overwhelming that some days I don't want to get out of bed. I'm finding it very hard to discover a purpose. Any suggestions? -- WOUNDED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR WOUNDED: You cannot change the past, but you can certainly change the future. The first step should be to consult a licensed mental health professional about your deep depression. With talk therapy and medication, you may finally be able to overcome it. Once you are stable again, your therapist may also work with you to help you decide how to fill those empty spaces in your life. Please don't wait to reach out.

