DEAR ABBY: My mother passed away years ago. I have one older sister, "Nadine." Following my mother's death, with the blessing of my father, Nadine and I divided Mom's jewelry. My sister almost immediately began digging through closets and drawers and removing items from our parents' home every time she visited our father.

Dad asked if I wanted any particular items that belonged to Mom. I mentioned three things, but told him I didn't want to take anything from his house until he passed on. I thought it would be disrespectful to do otherwise.

Nadine threw her future daughter-in-law a wedding shower, and gave her two antique items that had been Mother's -- items I recognized immediately. I felt upset that she hadn't at least mentioned them to me before she gave them away. I have the only granddaughter, and may have wanted to pass those items down to her.

