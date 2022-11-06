DEAR ABBY: I'm a middle-aged married man and the father of two. Although I work as a banker, I'm also an aspiring pianist. I have practiced two to three hours a day for many years. My music is unique -- unlike anything ever heard. My wife of 18 years does not appreciate my music. She never comments on it, never pays a compliment and never supports me about it.

I do receive praise from my transcriber, my recording editor, my audio engineer, strangers, friends, my parents and my 8-year-old daughter. I'm tempted to call our marriage quits, but divorce, as we all know, is messy, and she's a good mother and homemaker.

Something else that makes me want to leave is that I'm good with the ladies and, in the past, I've had more than my share of female companionship. The combination of a wife who doesn't appreciate my art and the temptation of once again being the stud I was (after a minor makeover and some weight loss) and resuming those wonderful adventures, is enough incentive for me to end my marriage.

