Dear Abby: Mom's 'friends' abandon her after third child is born
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom's 'friends' abandon her after third child is born

DEAR ABBY: I recently welcomed my third child, a baby boy who was wanted and planned. We are overjoyed. Our two daughters are just under 10 years old. Over the years, my social circle has consisted mostly of the parents of my daughters' friends.

Abby, my news was met with mixed reactions. Some were thrilled for my pregnancy, while others were shocked. One woman even told me, "I'm just not in that phase of life anymore."

After my son was born, I didn't get visits or even a phone call from some of them. I announced his birth on social media and mailed out a beautiful announcement, but he hasn't been acknowledged nor have I been checked on.

I know he won't really be affected by this and I'm trying to focus on the positives. We have a big family on both sides, and many people within our community have warmly welcomed him. I'm so disappointed. What am I supposed to say to these "friends" when I run into them again? -- NEW MOM AGAIN

DEAR MOM: When you encounter them, be cordial. Make polite conversation and ask how they and their families are doing. Do not attempt to revive a relationship with anyone who cares so little about you that they would treat you as they have, but DO recognize how fortunate you are that you know not to invest more of your time or yourself in them.

DEAR ABBY: I divorced my abusive ex-husband and am happily remarried. I have a son and daughter from my first marriage. They saw a lot of physical and emotional abuse when they were young. I stayed in the marriage to keep the family together until I realized my children were being hurt in the process. My son witnessed more of the abuse than my daughter.

My son has constantly brought up the past and has never been able to make a decent living. He's married with three children, and they have lived with his mother-in-law for years. I have apologized many times for what happened in the past and asked for forgiveness. I don't know what else I can do.

I always send birthday and holiday money telling them that I love them, but for some reason they have stopped answering my calls or responding to my texts. I call them three or four times a year. They used to call me when they needed money, but now they don't call at all. Should I stop sending birthday checks? They missed Mother's Day and my heart is broken. I don't know what I've done wrong. -- PAYING FOR THE PAST

DEAR PAYING: You will never know what you "did wrong" unless one of your adult offspring decides to tell you. I hope you realize that you are being abused again, this time by two passive-aggressive adults. You are not the reason your son lives with his mother-in-law. As to your daughter, who knows her reason for radio silence?

Please stop flogging yourself. Start living your own life. Bind up that broken heart and focus on happiness with your new husband because, as things stand, you're not going to find much with these two. Send cards if you must, but omit the money. If you do, I'm sorry to say you may hear from them sooner.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man asked to social distance grows aggressive
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man asked to social distance grows aggressive

DEAR ABBY: I encountered a frightening man in the hardware store the other day. I was standing at the counter paying for an item when a man behind me came at me, inches from my face, in an aggressive and threatening way. When I asked him if he could please step 6 feet away, he became even more hostile and accused me of asking in the wrong way.

Dear Abby: Triangle full of drama started as middle school crush
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Triangle full of drama started as middle school crush

DEAR ABBY: In middle school, I had a crush on a boy. He didn't even know I existed. Through a chance meeting many years later, he noticed me, but there were complications. He didn't know how to tell his ex it was too late for her, and it became a love triangle. She saw the error of her ways and left. He and I have been together ever since. He still talked to her as they had been friends forever, but two months ago he stopped.

Dear Abby: Unequal division of housework makes marriage stormy
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unequal division of housework makes marriage stormy

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for seven years and have two beautiful children. My husband and I both work full-time, yet I do almost all of the household chores. I have asked him repeatedly to help ease my workload and stress by dividing the chores more equitably, but my requests are met minimally and temporarily. This has caused arguments, tension and resentment.

Dear Abby: Mom fears history will repeat for daughter marrying young
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom fears history will repeat for daughter marrying young

DEAR ABBY: My friend "Kate" has had a lot of trauma in her life, and she feels things very deeply. She has experienced assault, the suicide of a close friend, the death of several family members, discovered she can't have children, and managed to escape an abusive relationship, all in the last five years or so.

Dear Abby: Pregnant bride-to-be faces choice between two brothers
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Pregnant bride-to-be faces choice between two brothers

DEAR ABBY: When I was younger, I was engaged to a man I'll call "Jake." I was deeply in love with him, only to have my heart broken when he cheated on me, so I broke it off. A short time later, I developed feelings for his brother, "Jed." One thing led to another, and Jed and I are engaged to be married in two months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News