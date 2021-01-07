You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Mom is pressured to teach native language to daughter
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom is pressured to teach native language to daughter

DEAR ABBY: I came to this country 30 years ago, at 16. My parents were very abusive and neglectful, so my uncle in the U.S. took me in. I have worked with therapists, and my mind is clear about my past.

I now have a 14-year-old daughter. I do not speak to her in my native language. It is not very good at expressing love and caring, and has more emphasis on strict hierarchy and obedience.

There are many things I cannot convey in my native language. One must understand the huge cultural difference between my native country and the U.S. In addition, I do not want to force my daughter to learn something because someone other than her insisted. I prefer to spend my resources helping her learn something she is interested in.

If she says she wants to learn my native language, I'll teach her. So far, she has shown no interest. My friends criticize me for not teaching it to her. I'm bothered by their insistence that I'm robbing my daughter of the opportunity to learn it. How do I tell them it is none of their business? -- READER IN HAWAII

DEAR READER: Your daughter may not have asked to learn your native language because it hasn't occurred to her that it might one day be a valuable asset. I do think you should offer to teach it to her if she's interested in knowing more about the culture that shaped her mother, because her answer might surprise you.

That said, because your friends' comments bother you, tell them that because you don't tell them how to raise their children, you prefer they not tell you how to raise yours.

DEAR ABBY: I have a unique problem, and if it isn't resolved, I'm afraid my marriage is going to end in divorce. Ten years ago, at my brother-in-law's wedding, I was left in charge of the bar. I got drunk and made a fool of myself. This included overtly flirting with one of the bridesmaids. I'm incredibly sorry about the embarrassment it caused my wife.

Fast-forward to today: My wife has accused me of inappropriate behavior and hundreds of affairs that never happened. I have been faithful to her since we started dating. She goes through my business phone and accuses me and my professional contacts of sexual behavior. I have offered to take a polygraph exam, but she continues to accuse me of infidelity. I'm at my wits' end, and marriage counseling isn't an option. -- NOT FOOLING AROUND IN MAINE

DEAR NOT FOOLING: Marriage counseling may not be an option for you and your wife, but YOU should definitely consult a licensed psychotherapist. Something is not right with your wife. Is it possible that the wedding incident so severely unbalanced her that she has never recovered?

What you have described is a miserable existence for both of you. That it has gone unresolved for a decade is tragic. Where you need to go from here I cannot decide for you, but a therapist may be able to guide you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.

Dear Abby: Woman is hurt to be kept at arm's length by sister
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman is hurt to be kept at arm's length by sister

DEAR ABBY: I have spent years trying to have a close relationship with my older sister, but it is clearly not a priority for her. We are very different people, but I was hoping our shared history and family bond would be enough for her to prioritize me and my son. We come from a very small family on both sides and, one day, we will be some of the few remaining family members.

Dear Abby: Son helps himself to contents of late grandfather's house
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Son helps himself to contents of late grandfather's house

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.

Dear Abby: Wife grapples with family's history of sexual dysfunction
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife grapples with family's history of sexual dysfunction

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I were first married, I had no idea why his mother and sisters were so hostile. When they started treating our children the same way, my husband finally addressed the issue. We moved out of town, and he finally told me that when he was in his teens and early 20s, he had had sex with all of them, which was why they didn't like me.

Dear Abby: Jealousy creates a barrier between biological siblings
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Jealousy creates a barrier between biological siblings

DEAR ABBY: I'm an American man who was adopted as an infant. Several years ago, I found my birth parents. They are not from America. My mother came here to give birth and left. Sometime later she married my father and had more children. I'm in touch with the entire family, but mainly my birth parents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News