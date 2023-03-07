DEAR ABBY: Recently I have found myself in a difficult spot. My whole life I dreamed about marrying a college football player and, for the past eight months, I have been in a serious relationship with one. Last week he called me and told me we should take a break.

Immediately afterward, I have met up with a close friend from high school, and I think I may be developing feelings for him. He doesn't have the great looks my boyfriend has, but he is much kinder to me and he treats me right.

I'm stuck because my boyfriend called me last night saying he wants to talk over dinner, and I think he wants to get back together. Should I stick with my longtime, super-good-looking boyfriend, or leave him for the guy I know will treat me right? -- HARD CHOICE IN THE WEST

