DEAR ABBY: My daughter is in eighth grade at a small private school. The problem is, she doesn't have any friends there. Away from school she makes friends easily. But around classmates she has known for years, she's quiet and awkward. She isn't invited to parties or other fun activities. She wants to make friends and join in conversations but doesn't know how. (I'm no help. I had the same problem at her age.) Her dad and I tell her high school will be easier, but she doesn't want to wait. Do you have something that might help her? -- MOM OF AN OUTSIDER IN MISSOURI

DEAR MOM: By the time seventh grade rolls around, "cliques" have usually solidified, and the members are not generous about admitting outsiders. I agree that things will improve when your daughter gets into high school. As freshmen, everyone starts out on equal footing, and because classes are larger and students are funneling in from other schools, there's more opportunity to meet new people. I speak from experience. I was excluded when I moved to a new school in seventh grade, and I know how it felt.

The subject of social dexterity has been in my column before because readers of all ages ask about it. It's important to understand that few individuals are born socially adept. It's a skill that must be learned, then polished until it becomes second nature. Part of being social is showing an interest in others. A smile is an excellent icebreaker, and one of the secrets of being charming is being a good listener.

