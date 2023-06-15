DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 40 years. When I married "Hugh," I thought he was the nicest man I had ever met. We have two grown children of whom we are both very proud. Hugh was laid off 19 years ago and said he was going to take "a little time off." Abby, he has never gone back to work.

I retired four years ago and got a little part-time job in a local shop in town. I do the housework, and our neighbor does our yard. Hugh goes to the grocery store, and that's the only time he leaves the house. We haven't been out to dinner in five years. He doesn't go to family gatherings, hasn't seen a friend in years and is always angry. No matter what I say, I get screamed at or thrown a death stare.

My husband has suffered hearing loss, which I am sure is frustrating, but he refuses to get a hearing aid and is always mad because he can't hear me or any conversation. We can't have a rational discussion because I have to raise my voice for him to hear me, and then he accuses me of yelling and walks away.

