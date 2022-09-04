DEAR ABBY: A year and a half ago, a newly married young couple moved into a house down the street. A few weeks after they moved in, my husband, my daughter and I went over with a gift to introduce ourselves and welcome them. They were super friendly. My husband told them if they needed anything to let us know. Shortly afterward, the husband contacted my husband and said since they were newly married, they couldn't afford a lawn mower and asked if they could borrow ours. "Of course" was our answer.

It's a year and a half later. They still borrow our mower, along with other items like a leaf blower or a weed whacker. They often go on weeklong or weekend trips to expensive places. While they're gone, they sometimes ask my husband to mow their yard for them, which he does.

They are always grateful. However I'm to the point where enough is enough. It doesn't feel neighborly anymore. It feels like we are being taken advantage of. How do we politely say, "You need to get your priorities straight. Quit going on trips and buy yourself a mower"? -- HAPPY TO HELP TO A POINT

