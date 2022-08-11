DEAR ABBY: I've been in a "friend with benefits" relationship for more than a year now. I'm 57 and he's 79. I was raised a Christian and wanted to save myself for marriage. This is the first time I have loved someone and been the FWB. I'm jealous of his last girlfriend and what they had together. She wanted to get married, and he didn't.

A woman at my church says I ought to just remain friends with him and pray God will send me a man who will love and marry me. This is a retirement town. There aren't many available men my age. I feel guilty because I went against my Christian faith. I'd appreciate your advice. -- IN LIMBO IN ARIZONA

DEAR IN LIMBO: Why are you wasting your time being jealous of his ex-girlfriend? They are history. The odds of you changing this man's mind on the subject of marriage are not good, but you knew that from the beginning. The guilt you're carrying may be the price you pay for whatever pleasure this relationship brings you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you