DEAR ABBY: I had my daughter later in life. I was almost 41. I am no beauty queen, but now, 12 years later, I have been asked by two different people if I am my daughter's grandmother. It was so upsetting, I cried for weeks. I have always been self-conscious about my looks.

My daughter is now going to be a teenager. I don't want her future high school friends thinking I am her grandma, so I've been contemplating plastic surgery. My family insists I don't need it. They're calling me vain, foolish, selfish, etc. My husband is discouraging me because of the cost. (He's pretty frugal.)

Would it be selfish if it will make me feel better about myself? In the meantime, how do I handle any more "grandma" comments without punching someone in the nose? -- NOT THAT OLD IN FLORIDA

