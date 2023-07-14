DEAR ABBY: I have a sister-in-law, "Helen," who has appointed herself as the final word on all family events. No other relative has any input into when, where, what, etc., regarding any family celebration. If it's not her way, it's the highway.

The biggest problem with Helen is she schedules everything on the date that fits her calendar without regard for anyone else's. An example: We once celebrated Christmas in February because that worked best for her. Another time, my wife and I scheduled a complicated vacation around my brother's birthday so we could be there to celebrate with him. Helen moved his birthday party right into the middle of our prepaid vacation.

More examples: Thanksgiving is celebrated in early December, and other significant dates fall whenever she decides and are subject to change at the last moment at her whim. Complying with Helen's one-sided demands makes planning for everyone else a nightmare.

