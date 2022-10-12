DEAR ABBY: My husband's best friend groped my privates several years ago at a party. It was traumatizing. I have never forgotten how abused and dirty it made me feel. I told my husband about it when we got home, but he'd had a lot to drink and told me I must have been imagining things.

As time went by, I would occasionally bring it up, especially when we would see this person. When the #metoo movement came into being, it brought out all those memories, and I asked my husband to confront the man, who remains his best friend. He refuses.

I am deeply hurt that he still thinks I'm imagining things and doesn't have my back. What should I do? Should I drop it or give him an ultimatum -- either confront the friend or I leave? -- TORN IN TEXAS

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you