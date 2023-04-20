DEAR ABBY: We were a male couple in our 70s, together for 21 years, before my husband, "Charles," died of COPD three weeks ago. For more than four years, I watched his health and quality of life decline until he finally had had enough and chose hospice. In less than 24 hours, he was gone.

He chose his way out, and for his sake, I'm thankful, but the pain I'm feeling is incredible. Each person grieves in their own way in their own time, and my friends and family have been amazing. I know Charles would want me to live my best life, and to honor him, which is exactly what I plan to do. The amount of paper and legal work is suffocating, but we are all getting through it.

During this time, I had expected to lean on our precious dog for comfort, but now he also will be taken from me. The vet just diagnosed him with liver cancer, and he has maybe four months to live. I'm numb and feel like a stranger in my own body. I know I'm strong enough to grieve them both, but at the same time, I am scared to death of being single again (note I didn't say alone, because I am not). Please give me some guidance. -- TOTALLY LOST RIGHT NOW

