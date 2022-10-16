DEAR ABBY: I ran into a friend at the chiropractor's, and he persuaded me to change my plans and not go to the movies but to join him on a walk on the beach. We set plans to meet by the beach and, as I was approaching the street corner, I saw him not wait for me but cross the street while he was on his phone.

When I finally caught up with him, he was chatting with a mutual friend. There was nothing urgent about the call, but he stayed on his phone. I asked repeatedly, "Are you really planning to stay on your phone while we're going on this walk?" I know he heard me, and our mutual friend on the phone heard me. He continued to talk, so I turned around and left.

I thought he was extremely rude and I deserve an apology. I also think the person on the phone with him should apologize as well. The thing about this friend is, he never apologizes for anything. What do I do now? -- ALL TALK, NO WALK IN CALIFORNIA

