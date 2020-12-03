You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure

DEAR ABBY: My husband came down with COVID and has been having a hard time getting over it. When he first started showing the symptoms, I took him to a drive-through medical clinic and got him tested for COVID. The results were negative, so a couple of days later, I carpooled with a friend to another friend's house where seven other friends had gathered. Several days later, when my husband still wasn't improving, I took him to an ER where they did another COVID test. This time it came out positive.

I thought I owed it to whomever I was around at the get-together to tell them about my husband. At this get-together, we all wore masks. We took them off only to eat and then put them back on. It has been more than 14 days since my husband got sick, and although he is not yet over the virus, I haven't come down with it.

I thought my friends would be supportive of me and what my husband is going through. However, I learned from one of these "friends" of more than 20 years that they formed a private Facebook group to discuss how each one has been doing on a daily basis, and I was not invited to participate. I have been contemplating ending my friendship with all of them. What do you think? -- KICKED WHEN DOWN IN OKLAHOMA

DEAR KICKED: I think you should ask the friend who told you about the private Facebook group whether any of the women got sick after that get-together. If the answer is yes, make an appointment and have yourself COVID-tested -- twice, if necessary -- to ensure that you are not a symptomless carrier. If it turns out that you are positive, tell your friends.

If you test negative, your first priority should be to help your husband get well and protect yourself from getting the virus. As to whether you should end your relationship with these "distanced" friends, from the way they are behaving, it appears they may have ended their relationship with YOU, and for that you have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: I recently had my hair dyed by my brother-in-law who is a great hairstylist. I have seen his work on other clients, and he knows what he's doing. I have received a lot of compliments on my new "do."

Problem is, I didn't get what I ASKED for. I was a coward at the time and didn't speak up. Now my roots are starting to show, and I'll be needing a touch-up soon. How do I go about going to another salon for what I want without hurting his feelings or causing hard feelings with my sister-in-law? -- COWARD IN KANSAS

DEAR COWARD IN KANSAS: Make the appointment and have your hair done the way you prefer. If your sister- or brother-in-law asks about it, say you know he is terrific and how busy he is and didn't want to "impose" further. If he's as good as you say he is, he will notice that the color is different from what he used on you.

You're not a coward for wanting to spare your BIL's feelings. You do a disservice to him, however, as a professional for not being truthful about your opinion of his work on you. If he mentions it, explain that this is a color you are more comfortable with. Your head, your choice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Mom makes case for including longtime girlfriend in family
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom makes case for including longtime girlfriend in family

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband for 38 years. Our two children are adults now. Our older son has had the same girlfriend for 11 years, but my in-laws still won't accept her because they aren't married, so they don't include her in some family functions. How can I let them know in a nice way that she is family to me? Even my husband doesn't regard her as family.

Dear Abby: Gift of Christmas cookies is more curse than blessing
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Gift of Christmas cookies is more curse than blessing

DEAR ABBY: Every year for the last 15 years or so, my husband's sister has sent us a huge box of homemade cookies for Christmas. My husband is from a large family, and she does this for each family. I know it involves a great deal of time and effort on her part, and she sends them via priority mail, which means an additional expense.

Dear Abby: Coin collector is blindsided by wife's sale of gold piece
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Coin collector is blindsided by wife's sale of gold piece

DEAR ABBY: My wife recently came back from a gold/silver/coin merchandiser event and told me she had sold an old U.S. $5 gold piece (for probably less than it was worth). I was hurt, not only because I have a coin collection and would have been interested in knowing about and seeing the coin, but also because she didn't seem to understand how disappointed and hurt I was.

Dear Abby: COVID causes rift between nurse's boyfriend, and his sister
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: COVID causes rift between nurse's boyfriend, and his sister

DEAR ABBY: I am a nurse in New York City. My boyfriend lives in Philadelphia. During the height of the pandemic, we didn't see each other because I worked on a COVID unit and contracted the virus. His sister became very controlling and kept urging him not to see me, which brought me great pain. I was extremely lonely, and for months, the only people I saw were my co-workers.

Dear Abby: Daughter dishes out criticism but can't take it from mom
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Daughter dishes out criticism but can't take it from mom

DEAR ABBY: Recently, I kindly and lovingly gave my daughter some feedback on how she berates her husband in front of my 8-year-old grandson. I told her I didn't want him to grow up thinking that's how we treat the people we love. To make a long story short, she said that if I wanted to estrange myself from her, I had succeeded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News