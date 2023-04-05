DEAR ABBY: Last night I went to a party where my husband introduced me to all of his co-workers except for one young female who kept hanging out beside him. She's about 25 years younger than he is, and he's her boss.

I thought it was odd that he didn't introduce me. I finally introduced myself because it felt so awkward. He often talks about her (affectionately, in my opinion) and what a hard worker she is, plus that her mother is going through cancer treatment so he feels bad for her.

Abby, my husband has worked with this young woman's father for more than 25 years and has always talked about how much he dislikes him. He says she's the "polar opposite" of her dad. These people are firefighters, and my husband is their battalion chief.

