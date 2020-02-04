Dear Abby: Fear keeps jittery driver from getting license

DEAR ABBY: I am trying hard to let go of my paralyzing fear of driving, which has prevented me from getting a license. I am not sure why I get so nervous and afraid when I get behind the wheel. I really need a car to get my family and myself around. I just wish I knew what was causing this. Could you please help me figure it out? -- FEAR OF DRIVING

DEAR F.O.D.: Gladly. The quickest way to get to the bottom of what's causing your fear of driving would be to discuss it with a licensed mental health professional -- if possible, one who specializes in treating patients with phobias. Your physician or your health insurance company should be able to refer you to someone who is qualified.

DEAR ABBY: A few months ago, my wife and I invited another couple over for dinner. The husband was on his phone the entire time, showing us YouTube videos he apparently thought were interesting. After dinner, he lamented that he had run out of data and wanted us to provide our Wi-Fi password so he could continue watching his videos. I begrudgingly gave him access, but was really irked by it. Isn't it rude for a dinner guest to ask to use your Wi-Fi? -- NOT SO INTERESTED

