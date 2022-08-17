DEAR ABBY: I have been separated from my husband for a year and a half. The divorce became final five months ago. He had major mood swings, and was nice one minute and hateful the next. We have two children together.

I have a boyfriend I've been seeing for about a year. We are casual, but monogamous. Suddenly, my ex is being really nice, telling me he loves me and if I "change," he'd want me to come back. He has a lot of changing to do as well, and he acknowledges that. Lately, he has been asking to come over to cuddle, he says, for some type of human contact. I doubt my boyfriend would agree this is a good idea. Sex is not on the table, and everyone knows that. What do you think? -- MOVING ON IN ARKANSAS

DEAR MOVING: I think it's a terrible idea. It isn't your job to cuddle with your ex so he has human contact. Unless you actually plan to reconcile with him, do not buy what he's trying to sell. Tell him you will always want a cordial relationship with him -- for the sake of the children -- but it's time he finds himself a girlfriend to cuddle with.

