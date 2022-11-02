DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me.

At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn't pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I'm not comfortable with that I am trying to start a fight, which I'm not.

Since COVID started and I got injured and haven't been able to work, his attitude has been very off with me. Unless it's all about him or his job, he doesn't talk to me. My kids don't like him as much as they did, either.

