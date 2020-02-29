Dear Abby: Daughter finds happiness by ghosting mother, siblings

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my mid-30s and about a year ago I went from limited contact to no contact with two siblings and my mother. No single incident caused this, nor was there any history of childhood abuse, etc. I just find I am much happier without their presence in my life.

I am married, content, take joy in my job and am otherwise fulfilled. I do not miss their general negativity, peevish behavior or critical comments. My question is this: Do I owe them an explanation or a place in my life?

I am generally an unsentimental person. I try to be fair. After years of not enjoying our contact, is it OK to finally end it once and for all? -- DETACHED IN TEXAS

DEAR DETACHED: I'm glad you asked me to weigh in on this. You do owe your mother and siblings an explanation. Because what has caused you to withdraw is their "negativity, peevish behavior and critical comments," say so. Turning your back on your family with no explanation at all is cruel, punishing behavior and cowardly.

DEAR ABBY: I have a co-worker with a troubling psychosis that has left me afraid to wear certain colors or say certain words around him. He has allowed a college football rivalry to impact his relationship with co-workers.