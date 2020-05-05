Dear Abby: Churlish customers make life even more stressful for clerk

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR ABBY: I work in the deli department of a grocery store and have been struggling lately. With everything that is going on, people are overwhelmed and have been taking it out on us.

I asked one person, "How are you doing today?" The response I got was, "I'm not interested in conversation. Just feed me!" Another who came to the register didn't utter a single word except to exclaim, when I offered her a bottle opener for her soda, "I've got it!" Then she snatched her change out of my hand. I don't even get the brunt of it; the cashiers have to handle the worst of it.

We employees are stressed out about the same things everyone else is. We are struggling to get the same products everyone else is searching desperately for. I had to shop at five different stores to get what I need and still haven't found many things.

Between the stress of the virus and the stress of being treated so rudely, my mental health is running low. I have struggled on and off with depression and anxiety, and many of my coping methods are unavailable to me due to closures. Could you please remind your readers that we are all in the same boat and need to be kind to one another, and direct those of us who are struggling emotionally to resources we can access during this time of panic? -- STRUGGLING IN RETAIL