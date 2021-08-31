As a Pisces, my mother has an affinity for fish dishes from the river to the ocean. One way I'll honor her this year is to make one of her favorite dishes: Pescado Veracruz.

This time of year I become tearfully sentimental over the memories and myriad of family photos relating to these special times growing up in Santa Barbara...

Karen Ortiz is a lifelong Santa Barbara County resident, born in Santa Barbara and currently residing in the Lompoc Valley. With culinary roots reaching back generations, Karen passionately explores recipes, flavors and spices from her Latino ancestors, and combs the globe for new and exciting dishes. For more delicious recipes, follow Karen's Facebook page at LatinaFresh. She can be reached at latinafreshsb@gmail.com