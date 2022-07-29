2019 Elle Arvesen mug
Arvesen

 Lisa André, Staff

Ever since middle school, summer has always included a musical production with Arts Outreach. Last summer, I was in "Mamma Mia," and this summer, I’m a part of the tried-and-true musical "Grease."

After participating in Arts Outreach's summer community youth theater for four summers, I now can confidently say that it’s one of my favorite parts of the year. Not only do I get to see friends, but I always make new ones as more and more people join.

It’s surprising how much putting on a musical can bring people together — from shared pain over sore muscles the first week of rehearsal to shared excitement when someone gives a particularly good performance. The production community is one of a kind.

Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

