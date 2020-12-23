Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Santa Ynez Valley holiday cheer, to go

The 2020 holidays might look a little, or a lot, different than seasons past, but there are still a few delicious constants that shouldn’t vary with this tumultuous year.
Although homebound for the holidays, food, gifts and, especially, good cheers are still in order. In lieu of hosting a large holiday cocktail party, spend that precious dough on yourselves while giving back to local businesses who need our support now more than ever during the stay-at-home order.
With takeout offerings meant to bring smiles to a merry band of locals, mentioned here is a sampling of the many Santa Ynez Valley eateries and bars which are keeping the holiday cheer flowing — and the sustenance creative — in a safe, convenient and appropriately joyful manner. If you have the ability and the inclination, wrap up your holiday shopping and feasting with the help of these hospitality elves.
Solvang mainstay of Danish cuisine, Bit O’ Denmark, has been getting into the holiday “spirits” with cocktails to go, available for purchase with food menu items. The restaurant’s rendition of the Christmas classic — eggnog — caught our eye, as did their decidedly grown-up Crown apple cider.
At The Landsby’s Mad & Vin, the restaurant and bar’s cocktails also shine, although now through travel-ready plastic containers. Grab a seasonal drink like the pomegranate-inclusive La Granada to go, accompanied by The Landsby’s popular happy hour highlights.
Mad & Vin is now offering its “shared bites” menu for takeout and, three words: duck fat fries. Along with cocktails and wine to go, and daily dinner service for the holiday weekends, The Landsby is doing brunch to go. Nothing like a portable bloody mary paired with brioche French toast, consumed in the comfort and safety of your own home — and pajamas. To place to-go orders, call Mad & Vin at 805-697-7048.
Newcomer to Solvang’s “nightlife” scene, V Lounge at the Vinland Hotel is getting into the to-go game with Happy Hour at Home deals on wine, bottled cocktails or draft beers, in addition to regular to-go service of the bar’s crafty cocktails all packed with ice and garnishes on the side. Warm up with an Apple Of My Eye (rye, honey, apple bitters), refresh with Some Like It Hot (tequila, fresh blood orange and lime juices, agave, jalapeño, chili salt rim), and munch on V Lounge’s orange-scented olives (Kalamata, castelvetrano, niçoise) or harissa chicken skewers. Online ordering is available over the holiday weeks during the lounge’s operating hours.
Tiki merchandize and island escapes abound at Solvang’s High Roller Tiki Lounge, which is open for takeout from 1 to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas. Tiki drinks packaged to go are accessorized by requisite accoutrements like straws, logo’d swizzle sticks and tropical miniature umbrellas. Pick up a custom High Roller Tiki mug or glassware from which to enjoy a Mele Kalikimaka Mai Tai at home.
The Tavern at Zaca Creek, Buellton’s new dining entrant, is pouring hand-crafted cocktails to go, in addition to offering wines for takeout. For liquid gifting, consider the restaurant’s hand-waxed, bottled Maker’s Mark Boulevardiers. Grab an aptly named Winter bourbon cocktail to-go with celebratory lunch or dinner dishes like uni toast, a chef-driven selection of crudo, caviar dip with fries, Wagyu tartare, house-made tamales or winter Wagyu beef pies with local farm veggies.
Restaurant, bar, and wine-tasting lounge Pico at the Los Alamos General Store is honoring its name and historic mercantile building. Pico is currently packaging its locally loved cocktails, to-go-style, and also is functioning in its retail capacity as a wine shop, with a bottle inventory in the thousands.
Open during the holiday weeks for wine sales and purchases of local craft and culinary products, Pico is also offering special to-go food items through the new year. Inspired by co-owner Kali Kopley’s Greek roots, as well as the kitchen upbringing of Chef John Wayne Formica, Pico is cooking up a curated, family heritage selection of goodies like cumin lamb meatballs, spanakopita and baklava. Pico is open for retail and to-go sales from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Christmas Day.
Keep tabs on Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, which has been doing up themed takeout meals like the restaurant and wine shop’s limited-time filet mignon dinner package. In addition to takeout food options, the Wine Merchant’s hundreds-deep wine bottle array displays ideas for nearly any wine drinker, as well as giftable goods like locally crafted soaps and candles, local artwork, kitchenware and house-made pantry staples.
Santa Ynez Valley boasts loads of holiday dining and drinking options to go, so if a particular craving strikes, or a favorite restaurant comes to mind, please follow them on social media, call or message them to find out what they are currently offering and how the holidays will affect their operating days or hours.
Ordering takeout food and drinks is not only a show of support for this browbeaten industry but, also, a safer consumption alternative to indulging then driving. Cheers! (To go.)
