Ah, the lonely people,
Where do they all come from?
For researchers at Penn State University, it’s not a question of where they come from but what contributes to their feelings of loneliness.
Their conclusion, after studying college students abroad and nursing home residents, both of whom are faced with separation from family and friends, is that loneliness, quite often, comes as the result of hanging out doing nothing; well, maybe not nothing, but more like what amounts to nothing.
Having companionship and social support from other people is a primary factor in whether or not we feel lonely, but according to the social scientists behind this study, an even more significant factor is how we spend our time. The research suggests that when we engage in activities that require skill and concentration, it mysteriously serves to reduce feelings of loneliness. Vice versa, the more time spent on activities that demand very little of us — physically, mentally or emotionally — the more likely it is to lead to increased feelings of loneliness. And that relationship holds true whether we’re alone or with other people.
They say the ideal activity is something you enjoy, that is meaningful to you and that requires some degree of concentration and some skill, but not so much so that it exceeds your capabilities or your capacity to even care about it.
Of course, that varies from person to person, and the very same activity that might require skill and concentration and, consequently, reduce feelings of loneliness in one person could be an utterly passive, unconscious and unfulfilling way to pass the time and, therefore, increase feelings of loneliness for someone else.
The interest in the topic of loneliness and the impetus for the Penn State study follows a line of previous studies by other investigators, which point to what they call “a loneliness epidemic,” a marked increase in recent decades in feelings of loneliness among the population.
The researchers find it ironic that “despite or maybe because of technology that can connect people anywhere at any time” loneliness would yet be on the rise. But they stop short of blaming it on social media, or the various practices associated with digital technology, which in my mind include putting miniature speakers in our ears in public to shut out the noises of the world around us, or consuming and sharing information on “personal” devices in a way that physically separates and isolates us from others.
Ah, the lonely people,
Where do they all belong?
Again, it’s not a matter of where but, this time, how to belong and how to not feel lonely.
The researchers think this is an important line of inquiry and that their research provides us with a technique "for how." It is their hope that their findings might serve to motivate people to make more of an effort to spend more time engaging with others — including loved ones in nursing homes and friends at college or in other unfamiliar settings — in some enjoyable, challenging activity as a strategy for diminishing feelings of loneliness, increasing feelings of liveliness, and boosting health and happiness.
It’s a noble goal, and if it is able to penetrate our consciousness and make any dent at all, then the work shall have had a positive impact.