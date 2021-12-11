A day to remember on the Central Coast: Dec. 16, 1958 | Judith Dale

December is a special time of year in our Valley. The holidays, the lights, parades, family gatherings, winter solstice — the list goes on.
However, this month also celebrates an event which signaled a social, cultural and economic boon to our area that still is felt today: the first missile launch — a Thor IRBM (Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile) — blasted off from the then-newly-formed Vandenberg Air Force Base at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1958.
That day, locals were shocked and frightened by the thunderous roar and the white contrail arching thousands of feet into the sky.
Even though this was 63 years ago, I remember it well.
I had just gotten home from school and was out playing with my pet goat. When the thundering roar started, the goat ran for her stall inside the barn and I ran for the house. My parents had heard it, too, and were coming outside to look. They had read about the launch and assured me I did not need to be frightened. However, no one knew what to expect, and the roar was unbelievable. Now, it is a common occurrence.
What we witnessed that day was the free world's first firing of a ballistic missile — an opening round of what was to become the space race with the Soviet Union. The launch put the newly commissioned Vandenberg Air Force Base in headlines worldwide. At the time, the "missile gap" was on everyone's mind as the U.S. had not yet developed intercontinental ballistic missile capability while the Soviet Union had, and was way ahead of us.
On Aug. 27, 1957, the Soviets announced they had successfully flight-tested a "super long-distance intercontinental multistage ballistic missile" that could reach remote areas without airplanes. Then a few months later, on Oct. 4, 1957, they launched Sputnik — the world’s first manufactured satellite. Soon after, on Nov. 3, came Sputnik II. It carried a passenger, a dog named Likia.
A sense of panic led to significant changes in the U.S. space program, and Vandenberg fit the bill. It was initially Camp Cooke and closed at the end of World War II. The base reopened during the Korean War only to be again shut down. Legend has it that sheep grazed among its deteriorating wooden buildings.
However, Camp Cooke was perfect for a missile launch site and was chosen in June 1956 to become the West Coast site. It was large (64,000 acres) and remote, so the missile launch sites could be built away from towns and even the base living quarters. More importantly, missiles could be launched to the west or south over the ocean without endangering inhabited areas such as cities and residences. By October 1958, the name had been changed to Vandenberg Air Force Base, and over 20,000 men and women were working at the base.
Since that first launch in December 1958, there have been almost 2,000 missile launches. Many more are expected, with Vandenberg now being a Space Force base. In addition to military launches, civil launches such as NASA weather and navigation satellites and SpaceX are planned.
Today, 2,600 military personnel are stationed at Vandenberg and 3,800 family members. In addition, there are 1,500 Department of Defense civilian employees and 2,800 private contractors and business employees that service the base. It is estimated that Vandenberg Space Force Base powers over 16,000 jobs in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and has an annual economic impact of $4.5 billion — expected to grow to $6 billion in the next decade. Over 8,000 military personnel have retired from Vandenberg and live in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Dec. 16, 1958, should always be remembered as a special day for our Valley and neighboring cities. There will never be another "first flight from Vandenberg." It indeed was the dawn of a new and exciting era for the Central Coast.
We have so much to be thankful for as the year comes to an end. We have an excellent economy, thanks to Vandenberg, agriculture, commercial development, light industry and tourism. That, put together with a great climate, and there is no better place to live than the Santa Ynez Valley and Central Coast. Have a safe and happy holiday season.