Volunteer for a day
Ray Lopez, director of Circle V Ranch Camp, is seeking community volunteers for a “Work Party” to help his staff prepare for reopening the facility in July. The Circle V Volunteer Work Party will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Camp located at 2550 Highway 154 across from Cachuma Lake. Volunteers will be assisting in a variety of projects from cleaning cabins, painting, weeding and gardening and are asked to bring along any tools such as work gloves, paint brushes and wheelbarrows. Volunteer workers may be any age yet any volunteer under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult/chaperone over the age of 18. A hearty lunch will be provided for all. Volunteers are asked to please RSVP by May 16 by calling the Camp office at 805-686-2696.