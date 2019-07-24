More than 110 campers ages 7-17 and 30 staff members assembled on July 14 for Circle V Ranch Camp's storied reopening since the 2017 Whittier Fire.
Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the anticipated 6 day/5 night traditional supervised kids' summer camp kicked off with a space-themed week that included activities led by Tom Nolan, operations engineer with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and longtime volunteer leader at Circle V Ranch Camp.
Camp Director Ray Lopez reports that the first week of camp was an absolute success.
"We are so grateful to welcome back Tom Nolan and his volunteer team of scientists who shared their experiences and told us we all are scientists as long as we are curious. It’s been such a blessing to have these incredible people gave so much of their time and talent to inspire us,” Lopez said.
