TEAM CHUMASH.JPG

TEAM Chumash volunteers and chefs  Levi and Sherlock, far right, hosted dinner for 75 members of the Solvang Senior Center on Nov. 9.

 Contributed, Diane Olmsted

Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash.

As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.

“We would like to give thanks to Teresa Sat, chefs Levi and Sherlock, and all of the dedicated TEAM Chumash volunteers for continuing to serve our seniors above and beyond," said center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni. "They treat our seniors like the kings and queens that they are, put smiles on their faces, warm their hearts."

 

0
0
0
0
0