Christmas Tree Burn to return to Old Mission Santa Ines on Friday

Christmas Tree Burn to return to Old Mission Santa Ines on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Tree Burn
Contributed, solvangjulefest.org

Solvang’s annual Christmas tree burn will light up the night Friday when a huge pile of drying evergreens goes up in a roar of flames in the empty fields at Old Mission Santa Inés.

The tree burn has become a festive tradition, with food and drink vendors and music for the thousand or so who attend.

But it also serves as a demonstration of how quickly Christmas trees can ignite to threaten lives and property when safety is ignored.

Santa Ynez Valley residents have been adding their cut Christmas trees to the growing mound this week that will be torched Friday. The event starts at 5 p.m., when the crowd will begin to gather for food and drink against a backdrop of music.

Around 6 p.m., before the pile is set ablaze, members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will use a few single trees on stands to demonstrate how flammable the holiday icons can be.

Fire officials use the visual effects to encourage residents to keep water in their cut tree stands, use light strings in good condition, avoid overloading electrical circuits with too many lights and extension cords and keep candles and other sources of flame far away.

Following the demonstration, firefighters will use torches to light the giant pile of trees, which each year quickly becomes a raging inferno that inevitably drives the crowd surrounding it farther and farther away from the heat.

The tree burn started well over 40 years ago and has become an annual social event for all ages.

As the last activity in Solvang’s Julefest Celebration, it’s a way to say goodbye to the holidays and hello to a new year as well as a spectacular method for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Firefighters are on hand to monitor the burn, and a fire engine is parked at the site in case any flames escape the cleared area.

The burn was canceled in 2016, not because of fire danger but because a series of rainstorms left the dirt lot a muddy mess that city officials said was too unstable to handle the crowd of spectators.

Instead of burning the trees already piled at the site, the city had Waste Management, its solid waste contractor, remove the trees and chop them up for mulch.

- Associate Editor Mike Hodgson contributed to this report 

GALLERY: Solvang's Christmas tree burn

Hundreds of spectators gathered at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang to watch hurndred of trees go up in flames during the annual Christmas tree burn, on Friday night.

1 of 21
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I recently found out my husband has been having a four-year affair with a woman 24 years younger than I am. He met her at work.  I didn't suspect a thing and always loved him deeply. Can I get over this? -- HURTING IN WASHINGTON 

Victoria Capelle
Obituaries

Victoria Capelle

  • Updated

Victoria (Tootsie) Bernardo Capelle, 71, of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 18, 2019. Tootsie w…

Obituaries

Crystal Rose Huitron

  • Updated

Crystal Rose Huitron, 37, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away December 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuar…

Robert E. "Bob" Cherry
Obituaries

Robert E. "Bob" Cherry

  • Updated

On November 27th, 2019 Bob celebrated his 85th birthday. He enjoyed carrot cake (his favorite) presented to him with 85 candles. He was proud …

Becky Ann Clement
Obituaries

Becky Ann Clement

  • Updated

Becky Ann Clement, 59, resident of Lompoc, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Los Angeles to James and Katharine Snyder, was raised in San…

Donna Mae Vogt
Obituaries

Donna Mae Vogt

Donna Mae Vogt was a resident of Santa Maria for over 50 years. She was born in Elmwood, WI on July 17, 1936. Her family moved to Southern Cal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News