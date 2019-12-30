Christmas Tree Burn to return to Old Mission Santa Ines on Friday

Solvang’s annual Christmas tree burn will light up the night Friday when a huge pile of drying evergreens goes up in a roar of flames in the empty fields at Old Mission Santa Inés.

The tree burn has become a festive tradition, with food and drink vendors and music for the thousand or so who attend.

But it also serves as a demonstration of how quickly Christmas trees can ignite to threaten lives and property when safety is ignored.

Santa Ynez Valley residents have been adding their cut Christmas trees to the growing mound this week that will be torched Friday. The event starts at 5 p.m., when the crowd will begin to gather for food and drink against a backdrop of music.

Around 6 p.m., before the pile is set ablaze, members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will use a few single trees on stands to demonstrate how flammable the holiday icons can be.

Fire officials use the visual effects to encourage residents to keep water in their cut tree stands, use light strings in good condition, avoid overloading electrical circuits with too many lights and extension cords and keep candles and other sources of flame far away.