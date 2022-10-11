 Skip to main content
Cheers! Figueroa Mountain wins at Great American Beer Fest for 12th straight year

Bob Pease (R), President & CEO of the Brewers Association, presents the award to the brewing team at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

 Figueroa Mountain Brewing

Buellton's Figueroa Mountain Brewery was awarded two more medals at the Great American Beer Fest this past weekend, running their overall number of recognitions at major beer competitions above 200 and continuing a streak of medaling at the GABF event to 12 straight years.

This year, Figueroa Mountain's Hoppy Poppy IPA received the bronze medal in the English India Pale Ale or New Zealand India Pale Ale category, the fourth medal for the brew in the past 6 years; and their Dreaming of Bamberg brew won a bronze medal in the smoke beer category. 

“We feel so fortunate to have been recognized with these awards,” said an ecstatic Kevin Ashford, brewmaster and creative director at Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jamie Dietenhofer. Through their passion for craft beer, they’ve sought to share the beauty and the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley with beer lovers throughout the state. Their beer can be found in bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout California, as well as in their taprooms throughout the region. For more information, visit FigMtnBrew.com

