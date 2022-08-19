Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: A few years ago, I dropped the alarm company I was using, but bought several smoke detectors. My wife has a big fear of fires. To make certain the batteries never fail us, I routinely change the batteries, replacing the old ones with new ones every Labor Day. This has been our routine for almost 10 years. I don't care if the batteries are still good after a year or not. They're getting changed, and new ones will be installed. With a wife and three daughters, I won't take any chances that they'll be trapped by a fire. -- Jordan B., Dallas

Jordan, that's a very good hint. Some things need to be routinely checked to insure the safety of everyone at home. If there happens to be a fire and everyone gets out, have a meeting place where you can all gather to make sure no one is still inside the burning house. When I was growing up, my dad told us to meet at the pine tree across the street two doors down. We never had a fire, but better safe than sorry. -- Heloise

