On Saturday, Nov. 10, four local Chumash tribes will co-host a day of traditional Chumash activities and educational opportunities for their communities and the public at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara.
Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free event celebrates Chumash culture; highlights the revitalization efforts of Chumash communities and the rich traditions of the indigenous peoples of the region; and honors those Chumash veterans who have served our country.
Involved in the gathering are four Chumash tribes from around the tri-counties area: the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe of San Luis Obispo County and Region.
The California Indian Advisory Council explains, “Supak’a gives our tribal communities the opportunity to briefly expose and provide a greater understanding about who we are culturally and a glimpse at what values we hold true.
The event is also a testament to a common practice among Native communities — partnerships with neighboring entities to enhance the overall experience for all, a sharing of resources to create this phenomenal annual event, Supak’a!”
Demonstrations and activities will include singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving, crafts, games, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to play traditional Chumash games, and purchase native Chumash jewelry and other goods. There will be a panel session focused on best practices for teaching Chumash curriculum in the classroom, and a second panel session to discuss the different tribes’ ongoing journey with language revitalization.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.sbnature.org/supaka