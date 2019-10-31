Just over $9,000 was raised for Honey's life-saving intrahepatic (liver) surgery at UC Davis in early September, and it was very successful! There have been a few set-backs in the month since then, a bout of nausea caused her to lose a few pounds and then she caught pneumonia and had to be rushed to the local pet hospital.
But now Honey is already feeling better and has even gained almost 3 pounds ... She is eating well and playing with the other dogs in her foster home. She is a happy dog and we want to thank everyone who came out to one of the fundraisers, or sent in donations for her.
In about a month Honey will be adoptable and we will be accepting applications for her. Honey is just about the sweetest pup ever, and loves everyone she meets! Great with other dogs and cats, and people are immediately her best friends. Let us know if you wish to be considered as Honey's new family.
For updates on Honey, and her successful surgery, visit our website at: centralcoastspca.org. For the quickest response to adopt Honey, please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.