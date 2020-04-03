Central Coast recreational spots still open for roaming
alert top story

Central Coast recreational spots still open for roaming

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Though retail shops and entertainment venues across Santa Barbara County are closed until further notice to curtail the spread of COVID-19, many outdoor recreational spots along the Central Coast remain open to the public with added restrictions to meet social distancing guidelines.

Here is a list of public places currently open for hiking, biking, and exploring:

  • Arroyo Burro Beach, "Hendry's Beach," Santa Barbara: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Beach open. Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
  • Cachuma Lake, 1 Lakeview Drive, Santa Barbara: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Camping closed. Day use fishing, hiking trails and disc golf open. Nature Center and restaurant temporarily closed. 
  • Jalama Beach County Park, 9999 Jalama Rd, Lompoc: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Camping and playground closed. Hiking and beach open. Jalama Beach Store and Grill remains open for order pick up.
  • La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Rd, Lompoc: Open 7 days a week, from sunrise to sundown. Trails are open, however buildings, museum and the parking lot are closed.
  • Los Flores Ranch Park, 6245 Dominion Road, Santa Maria. Open Wednesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Effective April 1, entry fees of $3.75 for adults and $1.60 for seniors will be waived for the immediate future.
  • Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County: Open 7 days a week, from sunrise to sundown. Designated recreation sites are closed, the general forest area, including the extensive trail system, remain open to the public for hiking and walking.
  • Miguelito Park, 3051 San Miguelito Road, Lompoc: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Playground areas closed. Open space and paths accessible to pedestrians.
  • Montaña de Oro State Park, San Luis Obispo County: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. All campgrounds, museums and visitor centers closed. The park is temporarily closed to vehicle access but remains open to walking, hiking and biking (in areas with bike trails).
  • Nojoqui Falls Park, 3250 Alisal Rd, Goleta: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The lower section of the trail is open, however the last 200 feet up to the falls might be off limits due to unstable terrain.
  • Oso Flaco Lake, Guadalupe: Open 7 days a week, from sunrise to sundown. Trails, fishing and beach accessible. Dunes Center temporarily closed.
  • Point Sal State Beach, Guadalupe: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Park is closed to camping, vehicle and bike access but remains open pedestrians.
  • Refugio State Beach, Goleta: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Park is closed to camping but remains open to pedestrians.
  • Rice Ranch Open Space, Orcutt: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. All sports fields and playground structures closed to public. Hiking trails, paths and parking lot open.
  • San Marcos Preserve, Santa Barbara: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Trails and open space accessible to pedestrians.
  • Surf Beach, Lompoc/ VAFB: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Beach access open however due to snowy plover nesting, parts of the beach are closed to the public.

To obtain the latest updates on closures and restrictions of local recreational parks, refer to local, county and state agencies.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pedro M. Melero
Obituaries

Pedro M. Melero

Pedro M. Melero, age 92 of Nipomo, passed away surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren who cared for him with compassion, gr…

CAPA Pet of the Week: Gomer
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Gomer

Gomer is three-year-old male, gray tabby domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Gomer has a grumpy face, b…

Dear Abby: Marriage crumbling as communication becomes bitter
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Marriage crumbling as communication becomes bitter

DEAR ABBY: My husband barely speaks to me. We both work full time and are facing the empty nest very soon. At home, I have to initiate even the smallest of small talk. He'll never say "Good morning" or ask "How was your day?" Although I work hard to keep the house the way he likes it, he speaks up only to criticize the few times I don't meet his standards. There's never a word of acknowledgment when I have accomplished other elements of housekeeping.

Dear Abby: Long-absent dad chooses friend over family
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Long-absent dad chooses friend over family

DEAR ABBY: My father has been mostly absent from my life. We reconnected when I was an adult. I have always had feelings of abandonment, and because of this, I have constantly tried to build a relationship with him and allow him to have one with his grandchildren.

Dr. Suresh Lohda
Obituaries

Dr. Suresh Lohda

  • Updated

Dr. Suresh Lodha was born on November 19, 1943 in Udaipur, India. As a young physician in 1984, he moved to Santa Maria to open the medical pr…

Mark David Linneman
Obituaries

Mark David Linneman

  • Updated

Mark was born in Lompoc to Ronald and Donna Linneman. He graduated from Lompoc High in 1977 and went on to join the Navy. Mark married his fir…

Obituaries

Joe B. Bendele

  • Updated

Joe B. Bendele, 80, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away March 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Ted William Funkhouser
Obituaries

Ted William Funkhouser

  • Updated

Ted William Funkhouser passed away at the age of 75, surrounded by his loved ones, on March 24, 2020. Born on March 5, 1945 in Welch, West Vir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News