The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club has announced the preliminary event lineup for the 73rd annual Old Days celebration, slated for Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29.
The family-friendly weekend themed “Celebrating Old Days, Blazing New Trails,” spotlights the quaint town's western-style attractions and offers activities and entertainment for all ages.
Here is a look at the weekend schedule of events for this year's celebration;
Friday, Sept. 27:
5 – 9 p.m.: Old Days Kick-off / Chili Cook-off Dinner and Silent Auction – Enjoy chili, corn bread and all the fixings as the Los Alamos Valley Old Days celebration begins. Local restaurants and Santa Ynez Valley chefs will compete. Tickets will be sold at the door. Full service bar opens at 5:00 PM; Silent Auction runs 5:00 PM-8:00 PM with a variety of prizes. All proceeds benefit local youth and families. Event is located at the Men’s Club, 429 Leslie Street (corner of Centennial and Leslie Streets), in downtown Los Alamos.
Saturday, Sept. 28
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Old Days Classic Car Show – Featuring vintage, imports, hotrods, customs, race cars and motorcycles lining Bell Street (Hwy 135) in downtown Los Alamos. Information and entry forms may be found at www.LAVMC.org.
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Peddlers’ Mart, Artisan Faire and Food Booths – Featuring hand-crafted artwork, collectibles and more, along Bell Street. Information and applications may be found at www.LAVMC.org. (Also occurs Sunday, same times.)
The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club has announced the preliminary event lineup for the 73rd annual Old Days celebration, slated for Friday, Sept.…
3 p.m.: Cow Pie Bingo – Held at the corner of Bell and St. Joseph Streets. Onlookers will find out where a cow will do its “do” on a “board”; Bingo winner awarded $500.00 cash prize. Only 222 spaces available for $20.00 each—advance purchase recommended. For more information, contact Shirley Williams at 805.478.0789.
6:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.: Tri-Tip Dinner and Dance – Dinner and all appropriate entertaining accouterments. Tri-Tip Beef BBQ served 6-9 p.m., dance party extends through 12 a.m. Live music by the T-Bone Ramblers. Tickets at the door run $25.00 per person for the Dinner + Dance; $15.00 per person for Dance-only. Full service bar is available; event is 21+. Located at the Men’s Club, 429 Leslie Street (corner of Centennial and Leslie Streets), in downtown Los Alamos.
Sunday, Sept. 29
9:30 a.m.: Los Alamos Valley Old Days “Stampede 5K Run/Walk" Sign-up in Ferrini Park at the corner of Bell and Centennial Streets. Registration from 8-9:15 a.m. prior to race. $25 per runner entry fee; all proceeds benefit local youth sports. Trophies awarded to first overall male and female finishers. Medals go to top three finishers in seven divisions.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Peddlers’ Mart, Artisan Faire and Food Booths – Featuring hand-crafted artwork, collectibles and more, along Bell Street. Information and applications can be found at www.LAVMC.org.
9:30 – 10:15 a.m.: Non–denominational Worship Service in Ferrini Park, led by Rev. Warren Einolander from the Cottonwood Community Fellowship, Los Alamos. All ages welcome.
11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. (approximate): “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” starts at Bell Street (Hwy 135) and Augusta Street, rolls west down Bell Street, ends at St. Joseph Street. Parade features more than 50 entries of equestrians, bands, floats, and community groups, including the 2019 Old Days Grand Marshals, Sheila Glaser and John Traller. Free to participate, apply at www.LAVMC.org by 9/17/19 or contact Mary Anne Christensen at maclosalamos@aol.com, or 805.344.4064.
12:15 p.m. (approximate) – 2:30 p.m.: Tri-Tip Beef BBQ – Includes Santa Maria-style oakwood grilled beef, beans, bread and locally-made, fresh salsa. Tickets at the door run $12.00 per adult, $10.00 for seniors ages 55+ and kids (under age 10); full service bar is available. Located at the Men’s Club, 429 Leslie Street (corner of Centennial and Leslie Streets), in downtown Los Alamos.
3 p.m.: Chicken Poop Bingo Finale – Held in Ferrini Park at the corner of Bell and Centennial Streets. Onlookers will find out where three chickens will do their “do” for the first, second and third times on a 4’x8’ “board”; winners awarded cash prizes. Only 512 tickets available for $5.00 each. Advance purchase recommended. For more information, contact Sheryl Woods at 805.588.7421 or lavsc@yahoo.com.
5 p.m.: 73rd Men’s Club Anniversary Celebrating 58 Years of Annual Los Alamos Valley Old Days celebration concludes. Join the town for their 74th Men’s Club Anniversary and the 59th Annual Los Alamos Valley Old Days, September 25-27, 2020.
*All events listed here, are subject to change or cancellation.