Mimi



 

Mimi is recuperating after the latest surgery to fix her broken hip last month and is now in rehabilitation to help her build up strength. After the accident that broke her front leg, shattered her teeth, and broke her hip, Mimi is actually doing great, but will need at least three more weeks of rehab.

Saturday, Nov. 9, at Birch Wood Gardens, 323 W. Tefft St., Nipomo, we will have a booth at their annual Gifts Galore event. We will have pet supplies, beds, plants, holiday wreaths, table and tree ornaments, and so much more. Please come on out and support us with a portion of the funds raised going to Mimi's ongoing rehabilitation.

For updates on Mimi, and her successful hip surgery, visit our website at: centralcoastspca.org. For the quickest response, please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com. For general information, please leave message at 937-1766.

