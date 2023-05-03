Triscuit is a three-year-old female, tan and black Akita and pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd.
Triscuit is a calm, gentle soul looking for somewhere cozy to land and a bunch of "stuffies" to snuggle.
Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
For more information or to make an appointment to meet Triscuit, call the center at 805-934-6119 or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.