CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia
Tia is a 5-year-old female, brown and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tia is in foster care while she recovers from ligament surgery and needs an adult-only home that will help her continue her recovery and strength-building. She is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people and would do best as the only pet in the home.

Tia’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA.

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

