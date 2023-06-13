061223 Pet of the Week

Señor is a two-year-old male, brown black mouth cur mix available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Rd in Orcutt.

Shelter staff say Señor is a very active, energetic dog who is affectionate but stressed because kennel life makes him nervous. He is in need of regular exercise and human interaction, which center staff say is tough to provide with so many animals in need. 

Señor’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

