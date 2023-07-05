Patrick is a two-year-old male, black and white Siberian husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Patrick is an energetic pup who loves nothing more than playing games and exploring his surroundings. This goofy guy is always ready for a new adventure, they said.
Staff noted that a potential adopter should know that huskies can be very vocal, and Patrick is no exception as he will always express his feeling. If owners are ready to add some fun and laughter to your life, shelter staff recommend giving Patrick the forever home he deserves.
Patrick’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Patrick, or make an appointment to meet him or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but can’t adopt? All available animals (with a few exceptions) as well as those too young to yet be adopted are available for foster. Visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster for information.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.