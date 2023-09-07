Maya, a 7-year-old female, black and white Siberian husky is available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Center staff say Maya, a 46-pound pup, likes to show off her beautiful smile.
Maya’s adoption fees include her microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Maya, or make an appointment to meet her or any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
To learn about shelter partners Animal Services and CAPA, visit www.LompocCAPA.org where a shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities can be found.