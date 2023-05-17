Magnus is a four-year-old male, black and white domestic medium-hair cat available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, 1501 West Central Ave.
Center staff say Magnus is a talkative love bug who loves to play, although he is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.
Magnus is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, which is not a disease but requires medication. Center staff say the condition means Magnus must stay an indoor cat, and that with good preventative health care, he is bound to live a long and healthy life.
FIV is almost exclusively transmitted by deep bite wounds, such as territorial fights between intact cats, according to staff, who noted that no other feline-to-feline contact is an issue, nor is feline-to-human or other species. Those whom already have a FIV+ kitty and would like to add an agreeable Magnus to the mix — he is ready, the staff say.
Magnus’ adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The shelter is open to the public Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Pet Resource Center is open on Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to meet Magnus, call the center at 805-737-7755 or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.