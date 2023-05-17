051623 Pet of the Week

Magnus is a four-year-old male, black and white domestic medium-hair cat available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, 1501 West Central Ave.

Center staff say Magnus is a talkative love bug who loves to play, although he is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.

Magnus is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, which is not a disease but requires medication. Center staff say the condition means Magnus must stay an indoor cat, and that with good preventative health care, he is bound to live a long and healthy life.

 

